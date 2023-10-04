Damian Lillard Files for Divorce

Former Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has undergone a huge professional transition this week, being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks after 11 years as the face of the northwest franchise. Now news has broken that he will undergo a serious personal transition as well. Sophie Peel of the Willamette Week revealed today that Lillard and his wife Kay’La are divorcing. They were married in September of 2021 and had been dating since Lillard’s college years.

There’s no way to put this kind of thing in perspective. As someone who has gone through it, the amount of stress and change is staggering. And that’s just in the areas you anticipate. The unforeseen parts of the journey are potentially harder yet. This will not be easy on Damian or Kay’La Lillard, nor their children. Coupled with the Milwaukee move, the cascading intensity of the transition is nearly unfathomable.

I offer condolences and hopes for a steady transition for the Lillard family, especially for their children. May they find a way to negotiate a path forward that leaves space for everyone to grieve and grow.

We’ve always taken the approach that NBA players are human beings first, athletes second. In this moment, let us all remember same.

