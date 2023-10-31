Trail Blazers Report Anfernee Simons Thumb Surgery Successful

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has completed surgery on his right thumb, injured in last week’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Trail Blazers reported the successful operation on their website today. Simons tore the ulnar collateral ligament on his shooting hand.

The sixth-year guard is expected to play a key role in Portland’s growth this season. He stands among the most experienced players on the young squad and is the longest-tenured player with the team.

The Blazers indicated that they expect Simons to return to play in approximately six weeks.

