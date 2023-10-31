Philadelphia 76ers reigning MVP Joel Embiid was fined by the NBA after performing an obscene gesture against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Sunday.

TNT insider Chris Haynes broke the news via Twitter earlier today:

Embiid converted an and-one layup on the break after Blazers point guard Malcolm Brogdon wrapped him up. Following the made basket, Embiid celebrated by thrusting his hands against his hips.

The gesture awarded Embiid with his first technical foul of the year. Embiid is one of 32 players that have already picked up a technical foul thus far. He now has $35,000 to pay in additional repercussions imposed by the league.

The NBA has increasingly cracked down on taunting in recent seasons. Embiid’s infraction is the latest in a string of fines that have rippled through the league in attempts to make the game more palatable to audiences of all ages and maintain the NBA’s image.

The Blazers wound up losing to the Sixers by a score of 126-98. Portland (0-3) is looking for their first win of the young season and will get their next opportunity in tomorrow’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will continue the season without Embiid’s co-star James Harden – who was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers in a deal centered around Marcus Morris and an assortment of future draft picks.