Portland Trail Blazers point guard Scoot Henderson finally understands what it’s like to win in the NBA now after he led his team to a 99-91 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Even though he fouled out, Henderson played arguably his best game yet out of the first four Blazers contests. He scored 11 points while dishing out seven assists in the win, and he expressed some pride in himself after the win.

“It was my best game cuz I set the standard of what my early games was, but I think I’ve just grown a lot from those games and I’m ready to hit the road running now,” Henderson said postgame.

Unlike most rookies that are waiting patiently for their time to shine, Henderson has been thrown right into the fire. No other team is starting a rookie point guard this year, but Henderson is learning on the fly even if he messes up. The Blazers are in position where wins are not of the utmost importance, which gives Henderson the opportunity to learn as he plays.

This could be a drawback in the short-term, but the Blazers hope that Henderson being able to play these games early on without any minutes restrictions or players challenging him for his role will ultimately help in the long run.

Henderson will have another chance to show his growth tomorrow night when the Blazers visit the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.