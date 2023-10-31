After three games without winning, the Portland Trail Blazers were off to their worst start in a season since the 2007-08 campaign. However, that changed on Monday when the Blazers pulled out a 99-91 win on the road against the Toronto Raptors.

In the game, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon led the way with 21 points, one shy of the team-high set by Jerami Grant. Brogdon explained after the game why even though it’s still very early in the season, the Blazers needed it for a morale boost.

“We needed this just to believe,” Brogdon said postgame. “This league is all about belief in yourself and your team, what you guys are doing what you’re trying to do every night. For us to continue to push, you got to mix in some wins, for us to continue to build. It’s motivating cuz this feeling this is a really good feeling. It’s good for the young guys to experience this early on to try to get more of these.”

While the Blazers will be on “tank watch” this season, it’s important to win some of these games in order to develop. While Brogdon doesn’t need much development, it’s paramount for players like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe to learn how to win, and the only way that can happen is through experience.

Now, the Blazers have a win under their belt and they can try to grab another tomorrow night when they visit the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.