The Portland Trail Blazers are celebrating after grabbing their first win of the season on the road Monday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Not only was the win Deandre Ayton’s first in a Blazers uniform, but he also set a new career-high in rebounds with 23 in the victory.

“Our guards are doing a great job just having these guards force a lot of shots downhill and I’m just trying my best to clean up the glass and just make sure they can depend on me on just closing out possessions and we get our offense in flow,” Ayton said postgame.

When the Blazers acquired Ayton in the trade with Damian Lillard, they envisioned him as a key piece to the team’s overall rebuild. His status as a former No. 1 overall pick provided a ton of potential, especially as a franchise center.

Monday night’s performance was exactly what the Blazers had hoped for when they traded for Ayton. He was a magnet on the glass, pulling down 23 boards (seven on the offensive end) and scoring 10 points for a double-double.

While Ayton still has work building chemistry with the rest of his teammates, especially Scoot Henderson in the pick-and-roll, Monday’s win provided a sneak peek into the future of what could come if he can realize his full potential with the Blazers.

Ayton and the Blazers are back in action tomorrow night when they visit the Detroit Pistons. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. PT.