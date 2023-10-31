Fox 12 Plus to Broadcast Rip City Remix Home Games

The newly established Portland Trail Blazers G League Affiliate Rip City Remix have partnered with Fox 12 Plus to broadcast all home games on the network for the 2023-24 season.

Fox 12 Oregon made the official announcement earlier today, including this word from Remix team president Hannah Grauert:

“Our partnership with FOX 12 Plus allows us to reach a wide audience and introduce Portland’s newest team to Oregon and SW Washington. We can’t wait for fans to see all the action at Chiles Center this season, whether in-person or watching from home on FOX 12 Plus.”

The Remix were originally unveiled at the University of Portland on April 26. The franchise will play their home games at the school’s Chiles Center in front of a crowd of over 4,800 fans.

In addition to the nearly 5,000 in attendance, the Remix now has a broadcasting partner that will boost viewership of the team from the comfort of Oregonians’ homes.

Rip City became the 31st team to join the G League. Since the league rebranded from the D-League to the G League in 2017, they have added nine franchises with the Remix being the latest addition to the mix.

Earlier this offseason, the Trail Blazers also added John Butler Jr. and Ibou Badji to two-way deals. Their recent signing of 6-11 center Duop Reath also came with the release of Badji.

The Remix kick-off their 2023-24 season against the South Bay Lakers on Nov. 10 at the UCLA Health Training Center in Los Angeles, CA. Their first home game will air on Fox 12 Plus on Nov. 17 in a rematch against the Lakers.