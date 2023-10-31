Blazer’s Edge Radio: First Impressions

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the opening week to the regular season for the Trail Blazers, which saw the team start 0-3 before Monday’s victory in Toronto. Early storylines include growing pains for rookie Scoot Henderson, a significant injury to Anfernee Simons, and a leading role for Shaedon Sharpe.

In addition, the guys will give their thoughts on the newly released (and extremely busy) NBA In-Season Tournament courts, and discuss the best and worst of the newest batch of “City Edition” uniforms.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!