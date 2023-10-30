Philadelphia 76ers Trading James Harden to LA Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. The trade has been rumored for weeks, running hot and cold, but Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted this evening that an accord has been struck between the two teams.

There’s no news yet about the return in the deal. We will update this post as news becomes available.

This is Harden’s 15th season in the NBA after being drafted third overall in the 2009 NBA Draft. He has not begun play this year, sitting out in anticipation of a deal. Harden has also played for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and the team that originally drafted him, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harden averaged 21.0 points and a league-leading 10.7 assists in 58 appearances for the Sixers last season, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 38.5% from distance.

Harden is playing in the final year of his current contract. He is scheduled to make $35.6 million this season, becoming an unrestricted free agent in the Summer of 2024.

Update:

Adrian Wojnarowski has tweeted the general compensation coming back to Philadelphia in the deal.

The Sixers are acquiring Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks and a pick swap for James Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev, sources tell ESPN.

Wojnarowski has also indicated that the Sixers are waiving veteran guard Danny Green to make room for their new acquisitions.