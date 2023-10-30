LOOK: Blazers Unveil In-Season Tournament Court

The Portland Trail Blazers had a new court unveiled for the upcoming In-Season Tournament. The official NBA account on Twitter posted the new courts for all 30 NBA teams.

The In-Season Tournament games will happen on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout the month of November, culminating in an eight-team single elimination playoff in Las Vegas between the winners of each of the six groups, and the two best teams to not win their group.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in West Group A, along with the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz.

The court will be in use for the two home games that the Blazers will play during the In-Season Tournament, those being against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 3, and against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 17.

The Blazers will also face the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns on the road with those games taking place on November 13 and November 21 respectively.