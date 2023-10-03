Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin expressed interest in retaining newly acquired point guard Malcolm Brogdon at NBA media day, but the press has explored many trade scenarios involving the 30-year-old.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic hypothesized five moves that the Blazers could make involving Brogdon, including this deal with the Orlando Magic:

Magic acquire Brogdon; Blazers acquire Jonathan Isaac, Cole Anthony and two second-rounders.

Anthony is approaching his fourth season with the Magic. He has battled for time in a crowded point guard rotation alongside Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs.

Anthony plays a fast brand of basketball and could help a Blazers team that finished No. 17 in pace in 2022-23. He also drastically improved his efficiency last year, lowering his turnovers from 2.6 to 1.5 a game while improving his field goal percentage by nearly six percent.

Meanwhile, Isaac emerged as a dynamic defender in the shortened 2019-2020 campaign behind 6.8 rebounds to go along with 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals per contest, but has suffered a litany of injuries since, robbing him of 234 games over the past three seasons.

Isaac’s health is a major question mark, but from a talent perspective, the proposed deal featuring the Magic carries much upside.

BE community, what do you think about this trade with the Magic? Chime off in the comments below.