Tyler Herro is getting set for training camp with the Miami Heat after being in trade rumors all summer long.

Herro was reportedly the top player the Heat was willing to offer the Portland Trail Blazers in negotiations on a Damian Lillard trade. However, the Blazers rejected the package and closed all discussions on any deal. Last week, the Herro trade rumors ended when Lillard was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro had some words to say about the Blazers, who reportedly didn’t want him in a trade.

“I’m not going to say too much. I know my value,” Herro said at media day. “I’m just excited to hoop. For the teams that didn’t want me, that’s on you. And the teams that do want me, you’ll see why you want me.”

In a separate interview, he didn’t dance as much around the subject, openly calling out the Blazers when asked if he was looking forward to playing them this season.

“I’m ready to play the best,” Herro said. “Portland ain’t the best so I’m not worried about Portland.”

Had Herro come to Portland, he would have found himself in a logjam in the backcourt with Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons, which made the trade not worth it for the Blazers. And while Portland may not be atop the league standings this season as the team undergoes a rebuild, Blazers players may look at this as fuel for when the teams face off on Feb. 27 at Moda Center.