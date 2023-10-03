Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson is the recipient of his very own signature shoe which he is set to debut on-court this NBA season.

Henderson will grace the ‘Scoot Zero’s’ designed by Puma. He signed with the German sneaker company back in June.

Henderson was drafted No. 3 overall by Portland from the G League Ignite. The dynamic shooting guard took the basketball world by storm in 2022 with electrifying play, garnering deserved recognition.

Puma has made a concerted effort to challenge powerhouse brands Nike and Adidas in the shoe game. They brought billionaire rapper Jay-Z on board as creative director for their basketball division.

Since the acquisition, the rapper-mogul helped the brand sign rookies Marvin Bagley and Deandre Ayton back in 2018. Big men do not usually sell as many signature shoe units as guards and forwards. Bringing in Henderson follows a mold that has worked for nearly four decades.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan revolutionized the sneaker game in the NBA. He received his patented ‘Air Jordan 1’ silhouette as a rookie in 1984 and has built a billion-dollar empire off of the decades-long endorsement deal.

Since then, shoe deals have become more commonplace in the league. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James also signed with Nike out of St. Vincent, St. Mary’s High School in 2003 and has gone on to see over two dozen editions of his line.

Portland traded franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, freeing up space for Henderson to earn big minutes and much camera time for his shoes.

Should his play live up to his projection, Henderson has the chance to further the continuance of his line and earn residual income in an era where players have turned to surviving off of endorsement money and investing their NBA salaries.