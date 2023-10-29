Rip City Remix Select Two Players in NBA G League Draft

The Rip City Remix selected two players in the 2023 NBA G League Draft on Saturday.

The Portland Trail Blazers G League affiliate picked Brandon Rachal with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round and Kevin McClain with the No. 48 overall pick in the second round.

Rachal, 24, a 6-foot-6 guard, played the last two seasons with the Long Island Nets, averaging 13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He spent the last two seasons of his college career at the University of Tulsa from 2019 to 2021, where he averaged 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 31.4% on 3-pointers.

McClain, 27, a 6-foot-3 guard, joins the Remix after playing two seasons in France for Fos-sur-Mer from 2020 to 2022. According to ProBallers, McClain averaged 13.3 points, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals. McClain played four seasons at Belmont University from 2015 to 2019.

Prior to the draft, the Remix traded the No. 18 overall pick to the Texas Legends for center Lacey James and the No. 22 overall pick. James played 26 regular season games for the Grand Rapids Gold and the Legends last season.