Injury Report for Trail Blazers vs 76ers

The Portland Trail Blazers have released their injury report for their third game of the 2023-24 NBA season. Portland will face the Philadelphia 76ers on the road at 4:30 PM, Pacific on Sunday.. The Portland Trail Blazers PR account on Twitter released the injury report for the game.

INJURY REPORT 10/29 @ PHI: OUT Duop Reath (G League Two-Way) Anfernee Simons (R Thumb Ligament Tear) Ish Wainright (R Calf Strain)

Drop Reath is the only addition to the injury report from before last game, missing this contest due to being assigned to the G League currently.

Simons was announced to be having surgery to help fix a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the right thumb. Simons will miss 4-6 weeks with the injury.

Shaedon Sharpe, who earned the starting spot in the Blazers’ game against the Orlando Magic, will likely continue to hold the starting position until Simons returns.

Wainright, who the Blazers picked up just before the season began, will once again miss this contest. Wainright has not yet made his Trail Blazers debut.