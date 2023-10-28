Trail Blazers Sound More Upbeat After Magic Loss

The Portland Trail Blazers lost their second game of the season last night, falling to the Orlando Magic 102-97. In contrast to their first loss, against the Los Angeles Clippers in their season opener, Portland’s staff seemed positive and even upbeat about their performance. Head Coach Chauncey Billups and guards Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe took to the podium in the media postgame conferences. Videos of the interviews are below.

Scoot Henderson talked extensively about picking up fouls during play.

I’ve got to learn how to stop fouling. At this point, teams might be aiming to try get me in foul trouble early because they know if I’m out of the game...I feel like I can make a huge impact. I’ve got to stop fouling for sure... I wouldn’t blame it on officials, honestly. Officials are doing their job. They’re seeing the call. They’re seeing me play overly aggressive. But I’m learning the game as an NBA and pro player, and the officials are also learning me too. They’re learning how the Trail Blazers play this year.

Shaedon Sharpe

I think I played pretty well. The whole goal for today’s game was to come out, compete, and just give everything you’ve got. Share the ball. Play hard on defense. I think we did that tonight.

On his evolving role:

I think I have a big role in just helping other guys, like the rookies. I’m in my second year. I feel like I know a little bit more. Scoring the ball, playing defense, helping my team win games...

On his team’s performance:

We got some really good looks. Our intensity was good. We played hard as hell...

On the Blazers’ defense:

I thought our defense was really good against a good team.

Feel free to peruse the full videos and comment below!