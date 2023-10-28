Absent Anfernee Simons, These 3 Blazers Must Step Up

The Portland Trail Blazers’ impending journey to the bottom of the Western Conference standings was helped along yesterday by the news that Anfernee Simons would miss four-to-six weeks.

For all intents and purposes, the combo guard was the offensive leader of this team. He now sits for a month or so to recover from surgery to repair a sprained ligament in his right thumb. A disappointing piece of news no doubt, but this team was always destined for high lottery odds with or without Simons. During his convalescence this team will be clear underdogs against all opponents, regardless of whether it’s the Milwaukee Bucks or the Washington Wizards.

There’s no way to replace Simons’ contribution. His ability to create for himself and for teammates can only be replicated by Malcolm Brogdon with Scoot Henderson still seasons away from really contributing. That’s fine though, the Blazers presumably had no interest in the NBA Playoffs this season and possibly the next.

But to prevent the Blazers from losing by embarrassingly large margins this season, someone will need to step into Simons’ position as the offensive leader. This young team needs structure and direction outside of Chauncey Billups because you can’t rely on non-drinking age players to avoid regular trouncings in the modern NBA.

This team’s likely leaders are Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon and, to a lesser extent, Deandre Ayton. The first two are the elders on this team and, in theory, possess the requisite experience to navigate the next few weeks.

Malcolm Brogdon

Brogdon, secured in the Jrue Holiday transaction with the Boston Celtics, will be the sage older presence in the room helping Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe become NBA guards. Despite Sharpe getting the start last night, Brogdon may spend time in Simons’ starting role to help defray the inexperience carried by the first and second-year players.

Brogdon is reliable on both sides of the ball. Last season among combo guards, he finished fourth in defensive rebounds, sixth in three pointers, second in above the break threes and 12th in effective field goal percentage. The 30-year-old is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year and a former Rookie of the Year.

He’s been more than impressive through the first two games of the season mainly through his ability to make good decisions, defend within his capability and hit the three ball. He’s been the best Blazer over two games and I don’t think it’s particularly close. That’s what seven years playing on both average and contending teams does, something Henderson and Sharpe are without.

But whether he remains a Blazer for one month, two months or the whole season remains to be seen and I’m not convinced he’s the best candidate to lead this team on the offensive end.

Deandre Ayton

Ayton has shown glimpses of the player that anchored the Phoenix Suns defense during the 2021 NBA Finals. But indecisive play combined with mounting, unnecessary fouls, have resulted in an indifferent start to the former number one pick’s Blazers tenure.

In Simons’ absence, Ayton may indeed get more touches despite a Billups preseason claim that the team wouldn’t be running the offense through him like the Philadelphia 76ers would Joel Embiid. Probably a smart strategy.

However, Ayton will still need to be an increased offensive presence imposing himself on games, if only to make it easier for the likes of Henderson, Sharpe, Brogdon and Grant.

Jerami Grant

It wasn’t long ago that Grant served the prime option on a lowly Detroit Pistons team between 2020 and 2022. His first year in Michigan was of particular note with Grant ranking in the top 14 in usage, 18th in assists, 14th in looking after the ball, 10th in blocks and sixth in getting to the line among forwards.

While the Pistons finished a dismal 43-111 during both seasons, without Grant they may have collected records for losing across the two campaigns. Through two games on a rebuilding Blazers squad this season, Grant has shown flashes of the play that earned him a Team USA jersey in 2021, but more than anything the veteran has been underwhelming, going missing for periods at a time.

On defense he’s been fine. Unfortunately, when multiple players around you are missing defensive assignments, individual deeds don’t count for much and usually go unnoticed.

On offense, Grant has had times of passivity, deferring to others and taking a less active role in offensive schemes. The season’s Blazers team can’t afford passivity from its second oldest and potentially second most talented player because it’s unfair for Billups to be relying on Henderson, Sharpe, Jabari Walker, Toumani Camara and Kris Murray to shoulder the burden.

More than just carrying the load, Grant has a real opportunity this season, particularly with Simons missing time. He’s 29 and in his prime. He’s never made an All Star team despite his new contract resembling that of someone likely to attend the upcoming February showcase in Indianapolis. Most national pundits aren’t super enthused about the deal nor his ability to contribute to winning as a key option.

He now has the platform to succeed a chance to prove the doubters wrong. He can again be the focal point of the offense through his ability to score at all three levels. Grant has the athleticism to get downhill, an ability he can take advantage of more against slower power forwards — a position he’s clearly more suited to.

As a quick sidebar, the lineup we saw in the first quarter last night with Grant at the three and Robert Williams III and Ayton at the bigger spots probably isn’t a winner.

Last season, Grant averaged more than 20 points a game with both Lillard and Simons on the roster. This was largely due to his 40.1 percent three point rate on 5.7 attempts a game, a rate that ranked him 21st among forwards last season.

I’m not sure Grant is ever going to be a decent rebounder. But with his ability to guard on the perimeter on defense, I can kind of see why rebounding isn’t a particular forte.

Through two games this season Grant is averaging 14 points, 3.5 boards, 2 assists on 1 of 9 shooting from range. Last night against the Magic, his first without Simons, Grant showed an enthusiasm to bully his way to the rim but we need to see more of it.

We need to see that usage go up, taking the load of two young prospects and Brogdon.

Conclusion

I’m not expecting Grant to play at a level where he’s singlehandedly winning games for the Blazers. Not even sure Nikola Jokic could take this squad to the NBA Playoffs.

But alongside Brogdon, Grant should be able to lead this team on the offensive end, tapping into the form he found with the Blazers last season, particularly when Damian Lillard sat.

By no means should we be treating two games like a full NBA season, but we need to see more of the big wing to at least help this youthful Blazers team not look too ridiculous.