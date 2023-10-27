Scoot, Sharpe Go Hard, but Trail Blazers Fall to Magic

The Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Orlando Magic 102-97 on Friday night, unable to complete a fourth-quarter comeback after being down by double digits in the second half. The squad played energetically in their hometown debut, but Orlando had too much know-how and slightly better shooting than Portland did.

If you missed the game, you can find a quarter-by-quarter recap here. After you’ve read that, here are the details that defined the contest.

Scoot’s Home Debut

The Portland fans got their first look at Scoot Henderson in a regular season game tonight. Scoot’s efficiency from the field made a difference in the first quarter. He went 3-5 from the field, and 1-2 from the three point arc. Granted, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard weren’t lurking around on defense, but Scoot seemed more confident with the home crowd behind him. Then came three early fouls....

Sadly those fouls took Scoot out of rhythm and he was never able to find his shot the rest of the game. After the first quarter, Scoot finished 0-7 from the field and 0-3 from the arc. He was hunting for his shot and was aggressive on his drives to the hoop, but like my high school coach used to say, varsity moves with a JV finish.

On the bright side, Scoot did play the final 8:08 of the game with 5 fouls and was able to hold his own against the likes of Paolo Banchero and Cole Anthony without picking up his sixth foul. We need to give the young man time to find his footing.

Missing Simons

A young team needs their North Star, and sadly Anfernee Simons was out tonight with an injured thumb. His shooting efficiency and leadership on the court was greatly missed. The Blazers finished the game shooting 39%, with a rough 28% from the three point line. Those kinds of percentages will not get it done against any team in the NBA.

Scoot, Malcolm Brogdon, and Shaedon Sharpe will have to step up their games over the next 4-6 weeks if the Blazers are to maintain the offensive pace needed to beat other teams. Putting up 97 points will not be enough night in and night out.

Bench

The Blazers’ bench was needed early and often tonight. With Scoot getting into foul trouble, Brogdon and the other bench players had to step up to help the Blazers hang with the Magic.

Brogdon may not have started the game, but he was the finisher, leading a comeback charge in the fourth quarter for a team that couldn’t buy a basket. His capability to read the Orlando defense, hit timely shots, and make the correct play was much needed coming off the bench. The Blazers needed Brogdon’s 18 points and 7 rebounds tonight.

Jabari Walker played like the game is slowing down for him. He was able to battle inside for rebounds and loose balls against the length and size of the Magic. He was also able to find his shooting touch from long distance. The stats may not jump off the page (9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 fouls in 9 minutes of play) but his presence was felt when the second unit was on the floor.

Toumani Camara played 23 minutes off the bench and brought energy, defense, passing, and a positive +/- to the bench unit. His length on the perimeter bothered the Magic guards and his hustle plays positively impacted the game. His confidence on offense needs to improve though. There were opportunities tonight for Camara to hit the open shot, but he finished 0-4 from the floor and 0-2 from three point range. He needs to capitalize on those looks if he’s going to make an offensive impact with this Blazers team.

Lack of Interior Defense

After the first quarter, I wasn’t sure if I was watching tonight’s game against the Magic or a reply from Wednesday night versus the L.A. Clippers. Paolo Banchero, the Wagner brothers, Markelle Fultz, and I think even Penny Hardaway had uncontested dunks in the opening quarter of the game.

The Blazers’ lack of interior defense and communication has been evident over the first two games of the year. Orlando outscored the Blazers 50 to 38 in the paint. Ayton, Jerami Grant, and Robert Williams need to find ways to shore up the lane if the Blazers are going to stay in games.

Sharpe on Point

Shaedon Sharpe got the start tonight in place of the injured Simons. Sharpe was not going to let his opportunity go to waste. He showcased his offensive tools: driving to the hoop, hitting catch and shoot threes, and draining the step back jump shot. Sharpe went 9-23 from the field and connected on 4 of his 11 three point attempts, finishing with a game high 24 points.

Sharpe’s aggressiveness and hustle stood out the most tonight. He seemed to be around loose balls, rebounds, and was hunting for his shot. When the Blazers struggled on offense, Sharpe was on usually the bench or not featured.

Turnovers and Fouls

Tonight’s game might be a preview of the 2027 NBA Finals. If both of these teams want to make the leap, they have to cut down on fouls and turnovers. Who knows what kind of game Scoot Henderson would have had tonight if it hadn’t been for those three early fouls?

24 team fouls tonight was a sign of a defense waving the white flag after getting beat off the dribble or losing your men backdoor cuts. Turnovers also killed Portland. Giving Orlando free possessions and easy baskets off mistakes allowed Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and the rest of this young and athletic Magic team to find confidence and a rhythm on the offensive end.

Up Next

Boxscore

The Blazers will travel to the East Coast to begin a three-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, tip-off at 4:30 PM, Pacific.