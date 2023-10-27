Trail Blazers Guard Anfernee Simons Out 4-6 Weeks with Thumb Injury

The Portland Trail Blazers have announced that guard Anfernee Simons will miss 4-6 weeks with a thumb injury sustained in their season-opening game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simons tore a ligament in his right thumb and will require surgery.

Here is the text of the official press release:

PORTLAND, Ore. (October 27, 2023) – Anfernee Simons injured his right thumb during Wednesday’s game at LA Clippers. A subsequent MRI conducted Thursday evening revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the right thumb. Simons is set to have surgery and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

This season the Trail Blazers expect Simons to anchor a backcourt that skews young. Rookie point guard Scoot Henderson and sophomore shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe are the other two high-profile guards on the roster. The Blazers do have veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Matisse Thybulle in reserve.

Simons scored 18 points in 27 minutes in a 123-111 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night. Brodgon led the team with 20 points in 23 minutes.

The Blazers face the Orlando Magic in their home opener tonight at 7:00 PM, Pacific.