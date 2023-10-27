Welcome to the second Game Day Open Thread of the Portland Trail Blazers’ 2023-24 regular season!

This is the second half game thread.

You can find viewing information and site conversation guidelines below. Don’t forget to tune in after the game for our instant recap and extended analysis.

Enjoy the start of a new season, and Go Blazers!

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Friday, October 27 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Ish Wainright (out)

Clippers injuries: Kevon Harris (out)

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads

The commenting system is your lifeline to fellow fans and making yourself heard. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

Enjoy the game and the conversation!