Milwaukee Bucks fans are feeling a lot of what Portland Trail Blazers supporters have felt for the past decade: euphoria after a Damian Lillard masterclass.

In his Bucks debut just a month after he was traded by the Blazers, Lillard scored a game-high 39 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Milwaukee’s 118-117 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lillard went 9 of 20 from the field, but was a perfect 17 of 17 from the free throw line in the win. He was joined in double figures by Giannis Antetokounmpo (23 points), Brook Lopez (13 points) and Bobby Portis (10 points off the bench).

While it may sting a little that Dame Time is on the clock in a different city, there’s definitely a small part of Rip City happy to see the result. It certainly seems like the Bucks are happy with their part of the trade, but the deal will only pay off for Milwaukee if it results in a championship.

You can watch Lillard’s highlights from his Bucks debut here.