On Friday the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Orlando Magic in both teams’ second game of the season. For the Blazers the injury report will look a bit different than their first game this season. The Trail Blazers PR account on Twitter gave an updated injury report for the Magic game.

INJURY REPORT 10/27 vs. ORL: OUT Ish Wainright (R Calf Strain) PROBABLE Anfernee Simons (R Thumb Sprain)

Simons started at guard in Portland’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, splitting lead guard duties with rookie Scoot Henderson. If Simons misses the game against the Magic, it will likely mean that Shaedon Sharpe will be inserted into the starting lineup to play alongside Henderson.

Wainright was picked up a few days before the season started, but did not make an appearance in the first game for the Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers will play the Magic Friday, Octobver 27th at 7:00 p.m. PST at the Moda Center.