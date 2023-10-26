Warriors, Knicks, and Lakers Lead NBA Most Valuable Teams

The Portland Trail Blazers have long been rumored up for sale, as owner Jody Allen contemplates her future after inheriting the team from her brother, Paul, who owned it from 1988 until his death in 2018. If and when Allen decides to sell, she stands to make a fortune, as professional sports franchises have escalated in value over the last decade.

Today Forbes came out with their annual list of the most valuable sports franchises in the world. The Trail Blazers were not among them, but six NBA teams made the Top 50 list.

The clear standout was the Golden State Warriors, who tied with the New England Patriots for third overall with an estimated value of $7 billion. The Warriors trail only the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees on the list, glitzy company for an NBA team to keep.

The New York Knicks finished second among NBA franchises, ninth overall, with an estimated value of $6.1 billion. The Los Angeles Lakers came in 15th overall with a $5.9 billion value.

Also making the Top 50: The Chicago Bulls (39th, $4.1 billion), the Boston Celtics (43rd, $4 billion), and the Los Angeles Clippers (45th, $3.9 billion).