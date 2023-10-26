Billups, Brogdon Rallying Around Scoot Henderson

The play of rookie point guard Scoot Henderson will be one of the defining storylines of the Portland Trail Blazers’ season. The roster is incredibly young. The 19-year-old rookie epitomizes that characteristic, also embodying the talent the Blazers hope will carry them into the future.

Henderson’s opening night performance was not sterling. He scored 11 points on 11 shot attempts, committing 4 turnovers against 4 assists. According to an article by Jason Quick of The Athletic [subscription required], Head Coach Chauncey Billups and veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon are rallying around the rookie, lifting him up and starting the education process as he adjusts to the NBA.

Per Quick, Billups, who carries the dual burden of developing his young guard and producing wins, has nothing but support for Henderson at this stage.

“I’m picking him up tonight,” Billups told The Athletic. “He’s going to have so many people hitting him tonight, saying ‘Man, what the hell was you doing?’ … I won’t be that person.”

Brogdon, now in his eighth NBA season, is taking an active role in Henderson’s education, but is also careful about how many expectations get placed on the rookie’s shoulders at once:

“For me, it’s picking out themes so it doesn’t feel like I’m bashing him on every play,” Brogdon said. “I don’t want him being a robot. I still want him to play aggressive, so I’m having them put together clips on ball screens.”

The speed of the NBA game is a predictable issue for Henderson in his first outings:

Brogdon said he felt Henderson’s decisions coming off screens were being made too quickly instead of surveying the defense and dictating the pace. “He’s a little sped up,” Brogdon said. “I want him to be aggressive but take his time. I want him to find that balance. As a point guard, the floor is yours when you have the ball in your hands. So come off the ball screen, take your time and figure out what shot you want to shoot or what shot you want your teammates to shoot. You don’t have to rush. Don’t let the defense speed you up. And sometimes, the defense is speeding him up.”

Henderson will get another chance to show his skills when the Blazers face the Orlando Magic in their home opener, the second game of the season, tomorrow night.