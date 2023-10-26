Trail Blazers Appear Dispirited after Clippers Loss

The Portland Trail Blazers’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on opening night of the 2023-24 season wasn’t easy for anyone to take, least of all the players and coaches in Portland’s locker room after. As evidence, here are videos of the post-game interviews from Los Angeles last night, with thoughts from point guard Scoot Henderson, center Deandre Ayton, and Head Coach Chauncey Billups.

This was Henderson’s first NBA game. He appeared somewhat subdued in his responses to media following the action, but he also claimed an open path ahead of him despite the early stumble.

“The biggest thing for me at that point was a mind game. I know I’ve got a lot to learn. Age don’t matter, but I know what I’m capable of.” “I was struggling at one point at the beginning and I just always thought, ‘Next play.’ Next play mentality. Try to get back on defense.”

Ayton seemed even more deflated, reserving his criticism for the referees, who called four fouls on him in just 23 minutes of play.

“My night as a whole? Confusing. I just felt like I didn’t get to play a lot with the amount of calls that were called on me. I’ve never seen four foul calls in one half on one person, so it’s kind of confusing. Couldn’t get to play a lot, or at all. First game, though.” On Billups wanting him to be more aggressive: “How aggressive do you want me to get? I’ve got four fouls.”

Billups himself acknowledged the talent of the Clippers, plus the inability of his team to muster a challenge.

“It was a rough go from the very beginning... I just didn’t feel like we challenged them enough.” “Their pressure really hurt us.”

Feel free to peruse, and comment on, the full videos!

The Blazers face the Orlando Magic in their home opener tomorrow night.