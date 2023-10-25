In-Depth Analysis of Trail Blazers-Clippers on Opening Night

The Portland Trail Blazers opened their 2023-24 season with a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. The Blazers fought hard, ran hard, and gave an energetic effort, but the more experienced Clippers absorbed it all and waltzed to a 123-111 victory that wasn’t that close.

If you missed the action, you can find our instant recap of the game flow here. After that, here are some other trends and talking points affecting the game.

Stunning Running

Portland’s commitment, and great hope, this season is to outrun their opponents. By gum, they tried tonight. Charging down the floor, into the lane became a hallmark. Unfortunately, Clippers defenders stayed ahead of them at every turn. Portland drives got turned back with blocked shots.

L.A. had no such trouble on the other end. Portland turnovers led to run-outs for the Clippers. They ended up 2-on-1 often, if not unopposed.

Losing the battle for quick offense doomed the Blazers no matter what else happened. It might become a common story this season, but it’s never going to be an easy one to swallow.

Passing Woes

The Blazers wanted to move the ball against the Clippers. To their credit, every member of the team is unselfish. Their eyes are up, their hands eager to pass. But L.A. read Portland’s intentions easily. That, coupled with the young Blazers trying to make passes that just aren’t possible in the NBA, made ball movement a woeful experience for Portland.

As with the running game, this wasn’t even close to true for the Clippers. L.A. passed the ball easily, setting up dunks and three-pointers with alarming frequency. Portland’s defense was hamstrung before the first rotation. That’s a big reason the Blazers never had a chance.

Scoot’s Start

Scoot Henderson got his first NBA start tonight. His stat line wasn’t great: 5-11 shooting, 11 points, 4 assists, 4 turnovers in 36 minutes. Many of those points came long after the game was decided too.

Henderson was aggressive. That’s good to see. He remained so even when it became apparent that, at least on this night, it was going to be a liability as much as a strength. His passes were too optimistic, his drives against stout defense. But he’s got to get through these bumps to get good.

Henderson also embodied a team-wide defensive characteristic that was somewhat unfortunate. He, and many of his teammates, showed one defensive move (jab, lunge, square up, whatever), but seemed lost when trying to follow up. More on that below, but let’s just say that the inexperience of this team—and its backcourt—showed greatly on that end of the floor.

Sharpe Performance

Shaedon Sharpe turned in one of the more pleasant performances of the evening. He showed strong on the offensive glass, netting 6 boards, 4 off of his own team’s misses. Put-backs accounted for Sharpe’s offense; his best looks came off of those possessions. He got open looks otherwise, but wasn’t able to convert with consistency.

Sharpe’s offensive rebounding anchored one of the few strong spots for the Blazers tonight. They had 15 as a team. Only Robert Williams III, with 5, had more than Shaedon.

Simons Tries

Anfernee Simons had 18 points on 6-14 shooting, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 0 turnovers in 27 minutes. He tried to assert himself when the Blazers looked lost and mostly acquitted himself well. You could watch the balance of power shift between Henderson and Simons (and back) in real time during the game. It’s a fascinating puzzle that the Blazers will need to work out.

Rotation-Free D

The Blazers gave the Clips a few different defensive looks tonight. They started in strong man-to-man. They threw in double teams when L.A. took the ball to the side of the court. The initial attack on those looked great. So did the point of attack defense occasionally.

No matter what Portland tried, though, they fell apart when the Clippers got past that first layer of defense. Communication was lacking, or wasn’t clear. Rotations often came late, sometimes didn’t come at all.

The Blazers have adopted defensive principles. You can see them following same. They don’t have a good sense of where they’re leading yet, nor how to adapt those principles into actual defense. They ran the defense almost like they were being taught it in practice. “Get to the spot! Tweet! Good! Stop. Now let’s go on to the next thing.”

This is going to be a work in progress for the team all season. Tonight it was quite apparent that Game 1 of 82 is not the time to pass judgment. They have so far to go before their approach even looks like defense.

Good news: not every team is as talented and experienced as the Clippers. Portland will find opponents to fluster with their aggressive, eager approach. And hey, they are getting farther out on the perimeter on most sets. That’s a step forward.

Three-Pointers

Extending the defense does not apply to the three-point arc, however. Burned early in the lane, the Blazers spent the rest of the game downright delinquent closing out at the arc. The Clippers shot 16-34, 47.1% from distance tonight. It was a pace the Blazers couldn’t hope to match. The scoreboard got out of control quickly.

Portland shooting 10-32, 31.3% themselves didn’t help much.

Fouls

Portland’s centers were helpful defensively, but they didn’t get enough chance to show it. Deandre Ayton collected 5 fouls in 23 minutes of play, 3 in the first half alone. Robert Williams III almost matched him with 4 fouls in 23 minutes. Sharpe added 4 of his own.

The free throws from these infractions didn’t matter much. The Blazers got 17 attempts, the Clippers 16. But the curb on aggressiveness and court time did play a part, and it’s something the Blazers are going to have to watch this year.

Malcolm Brogdon

To end on a positive note, Malcolm Brogdon’s contributions to this game go far deeper than his team-leading 20-point scoring tally on 50% shooting, 3-5 from the arc. Brogdon was like a one-man anxiety calmer every time he took the floor. When he assumed ball-handling duties, all of a sudden passes worked again. When he played off ball, he found the right seams and made it easy to find him. He’s going to be the go-to when things go haywire. That’s a great role for him short term, and nobody is going to love it more than Coach Billups.

Up Next

Boxscore

The Blazers will welcome the Orlando Magic for their home opener at 7:00 PM at the Moda Center on Friday night.