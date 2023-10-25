UPDATE: NBA Strips Suns of Second-Round Pick for Free Agency Tampering with Drew Eubanks

The Phoenix Suns are under investigation by the NBA for potential impermissible early contact in free agency with center Drew Eubanks, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

In other words, the NBA is investigating the Suns for possible free agency tampering before they signed Eubanks in July to a two-year, $5 million contract. The verdict to the league’s investigation is expected soon, along with a possible penalty, Stein reported.

The NBA has been investigating the Suns for potential impermissible early contact in free agency with Drew Eubanks, sources tell the @TheSteinLine. A ruling is expected soon. Teams are typically docked a second-round pick if found in violation.

In October 2022, the NBA ruled the Philadelphia 76ers violated tampering rules while pursuing P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. in free agency. As a consequence, the league stripped Philadelphia of its second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

The NBA free agency period officially began this year on June 30 at 3 p.m. PDT. The Athletic’s Shams Charania announced Eubanks’ deal with the Suns just minutes later, but that quick turnaround time is seemingly common practice around the league these days.

Eubanks, of course, played for the Portland Trail Blazers last season and during the back-half of the 2021-22 season. In 100 appearances for Portland, the 26-year-old Oregon native averaged 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 64.3% from the field.

In Eubanks’ first game as a Phoenix Sun on Tuesday night, he tallied four points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 19 minutes off the bench.

NBA fans probably didn’t expect to hear the words “free agency tampering” included in the same sentence as “Drew Eubanks,” but alas, here we are.

UPDATE: The NBA has stripped the Suns of a 2024 second-round pick due to early free agency conversations with Eubanks, the NBA announced.