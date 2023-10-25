What Are You Looking for Most This Season?

The Portland Trail Blazers begin their 2023-24 regular season schedule tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 PM, Pacific. It’s the start of a brand new year. With it comes all the requisite excitement, hope, and challenge.

You can find our season preview here and a preview of the specific Clippers matchup in this post. Our first Game Day Threads of the year will begin around 5:30 PM, providing you opportunity to chat with fellow readers all evening long.

In the calm before the storm, we have a simple question for you to ponder. Almost everything about the team is new this year. The Blazers face more variables entering this season than they have at any time since 2012. In the midst of mystery comes anticipation. A thousand things could happen. We don’t know which will pan out.

Given that, what one thing are you looking forward to seeing most this year? It could be a specific player, a trend, a new wrinkle, or an open question. Anything you’re anticipating is fair game!

Share the one thing you’re most looking forward to in the comment section below, give us some idea why it’s important to you, and read the comments of fellow community members as well! Let’s all celebrate opening day of the season together!