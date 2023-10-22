Get to Know New Trail Blazers Forward Ish Wainright

The Portland Trail Blazers signed forward Ish Wainright on Saturday, after he was waived by the Phoenix Suns earlier in the week.

Wainright, 29, has gone through an unusual professional journey. He made his NBA debut during the 2021-22 season at 27 after playing professionally for multiple clubs in Europe, going through the G League and even making a minor appearance in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

In a revealing feature written in February, PHNX’s Gerald Bourget provides a great portrait of Wainright and his dogged mentality to keep pushing for an NBA roster spot. The article begins by describing a milestone moment in Wainright’s journey — when the Suns converted his two-way contract to a full contract to give him the 15th and final spot on the team’s roster midway through last season.

The news was cathartic…and almost too much to process. “I was so excited, I started throwing up,” Wainright said. “Ran to the restroom, let everything out. My brother came in, was freaking out, like, ‘Yo, are you all right?’ I was like, ‘I’m just excited.’”

Apart from that emotional scene, Bourget goes onto describe Wainright’s development as a shooter and his versatility on the defensive end. The article is littered with glowing endorsements about Wainright’s work ethic from his former Suns teammates and former coach Monty Williams, who also spoke about the gratitude Wainright displayed consistently in Phoenix.

“I think there’s an appreciation for what he gets to do, just because of his journey to this point,” Williams said. “And he’s pretty much the same guy every day. He comes into the gym and he screams before he steps on the floor, and I think it’s just his way of saying ‘I’m thankful to be here.’”

For fans wanting to get to know the newest Trail Blazer a little better, Bourget’s feature makes for a good read.

You can see the full piece here.