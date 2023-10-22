Grizzlies Center Steven Adams to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Memphis Grizzlies starting center Steven Adams is slated to undergo season-ending surgery, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday morning. According to Charania, the operation will aim to fix ongoing knee instability, after non-operative rehabilitation didn’t resolve the issue.

Grizzlies say Steven Adams will have surgery on his right posterior cruciate ligament “after non-operative rehabilitation did not resolve ongoing knee instability.” Memphis’ starting center has been sidelined since January due to knee issue.

Adams, 30, hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since Jan. 22.

The 10-year NBA veteran averaged 8.6 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists last season. While Adams’ stats don’t jump off the page, he’s still a key cog in the Memphis machine. His presence in the middle on offense and defense, along with his screen-setting and rebounding, are important contributions to a Western Conference team with contending aspirations.

Another key Memphis front court player, forward Brandon Clarke, is also still sidelined after tearing his achilles in March. Clarke has no timeline for his return, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday.

The Grizzlies will already have to play the first 25 games of the season without two-time All-Star Ja Morant, after he was suspended by the NBA for “conduct detrimental to the league.”

Now, the franchise must go on without its starting center for much longer.

NOTE: This story was updated to include the information about Brandon Clarke.