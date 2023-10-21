Trail Blazers Waive Kevin Knox II, Duop Reath, Sign Ish Wainright

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward Kevin Knox II and center Duop Reath. In a corresponding move, Portland signed forward Ish Wainright off free agency waivers. Wainright was waived by the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news about Portland waiving Knox II and signing Wainright. The Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin reported Portland waived Reath. According to Highkin, Knox II and Reath could still be affiliated with the organization this upcoming season, likely as players for the Trail Blazers’ new G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.

Duop Reath will also be waived today, in addition to Kevin Knox II, I’m told. Both Reath and Knox are in the mix to stay with the organization in some capacity, likely with the Rip City Remix. Blazers picking up Ish Wainright off waivers from Phoenix as @ShamsCharania reported.

Wainright, who turned 29 last month, will be entering his third NBA season. The 6-foot-5 forward spent his first two seasons with the Suns, averaging 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game over 105 regular season appearances. He also shot 32.8% on 3-pointers.

Prior to his stint in Phoenix, Wainright played for professional clubs in Germany and France. He played four seasons of basketball at Baylor University from 2013 to 2017, then spent a fifth year at Baylor playing tight end for the football team. In 2018, Wainright joined the NFL’s Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent, but didn’t make the final roster.

Wainright also plays for the Ugandan national team. As The Athletic’s John Hollinger noted on X, formerly Twitter, Trail Blazers Assistant General Manager Mike Schmitz was an assistant coach for Wainright on the national team.

Knox II, 24, landed in Portland last season by way of February’s NBA Trade Deadline. He appeared in 21 games last season, averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds, while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc.

Reath, 27, played for the Trail Blazers during the 2023 NBA Summer League and appeared in Portland’s four preseason games this October. In the preseason finale against the Suns on Oct. 16, the 6-foot-11 center had his best outing, scoring 13 points on 4/6 shooting, to go along with five rebounds and three assists.