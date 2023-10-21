Name Your Blazers Breakout Player for 2023-24

The Portland Trail Blazers will field a young roster this year. Ten of their players have one year of NBA experience or less. Only two have more than five years. That creates all kinds of issues, but it also leaves opportunities open.

As the Blazers prepare to start the season next week, we want to know which of their players will have the big, breakout season that everyone is dreaming of with this roster. Will it be explosive second-year win Shaedon Sharpe? How about rookie point guard Scoot Henderson? Will veteran forward Jerami Grant take over the squad, or will Anfernee Simons finally be able to play to his fullest potential? Could Deandre Ayton ascend, named with Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid as the best centers in the NBA? Or maybe you have a more nuanced take on young forwards Kris Murray and Toumani Camara?

Whomever your Breakout Player of the Year candidate is, share in the comment section below and let us know why! We’ll refer to this post at the end of the season and see who called it early.