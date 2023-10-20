 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trail Blazers Waive George Conditt IV

Portland parts ways with the big man signed to a training camp deal.

By Adrian Bernecich
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Spotrac’s Keith Smith reports that the Portland Trail Blazers have waived training camp invite George Conditt IV after just nine preseason minutes.

The 23-year-old joins John Butler Jr. who was also waived today to make way for wing Justin Minaya’s two-way contract.

Conditt IV went undrafted out of Iowa State, signing a training camp invite with the Blazers on October 10. The Puerto Rican national representative predominantly sat at the end of the Blazers bench during preseason, except for nine minutes against the team’s final bout with the Phoenix Suns. The 6’11 big put up 2 points on 50 percent from the field, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Portland has filled all three two-way slots and currently has 13 regular season contracts signed. They will need to add one more player before the start of the season, with wing Kevin Knox II and Australian big Duop Reath still in contention.

More From Blazer's Edge

Loading comments...