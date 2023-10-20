Trail Blazers Waive George Conditt IV

Spotrac’s Keith Smith reports that the Portland Trail Blazers have waived training camp invite George Conditt IV after just nine preseason minutes.

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived John Butler Jr. from his two-way contract, and George Conditt IV from his camp deal. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 20, 2023

The 23-year-old joins John Butler Jr. who was also waived today to make way for wing Justin Minaya’s two-way contract.

Conditt IV went undrafted out of Iowa State, signing a training camp invite with the Blazers on October 10. The Puerto Rican national representative predominantly sat at the end of the Blazers bench during preseason, except for nine minutes against the team’s final bout with the Phoenix Suns. The 6’11 big put up 2 points on 50 percent from the field, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Portland has filled all three two-way slots and currently has 13 regular season contracts signed. They will need to add one more player before the start of the season, with wing Kevin Knox II and Australian big Duop Reath still in contention.