The Portland Trail Blazers are making some changes to the roster, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Forward Justin Minaya has agreed on a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, his agent @jaredmucha_ of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Minaya was undrafted out of Providence in 2022, played a year in G League and earned a spot with Blazers in preseason.

Minaya, 24, played most of last season with Capitanes de Ciudad de México in the G League, but signed with the Blazers on a 10-day contract and played the final four games of Portland’s 2022-23 campaign.

He played with the Blazers during the Las Vegas Summer League and signed a training camp deal earlier this month. After a strong showing during camp, Minaya is now set to be one of the team’s three two-way players this season, joining Skylar Mays and Ibou Badji.

In a corresponding move, the Blazers waived John Butler Jr.