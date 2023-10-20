After not re-signing with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason, Justise Winslow has signed a contract with a new team, according to Sportsnet reporter Blake Murphy.

The Raptors have waived Makur Maker, who will be 905-bound. They have also signed Justise Winslow.

Murphy also revealed part of what the Raptors’ plan is with Winslow, who underwent season-ending ankle surgery back in March.

Winslow is an Exhibit 10 deal, as explained below, per a source. Intention is to go to 905 to get back on the floor, stay healthy, and be on NBA radar. Potentially huge for 905 while he’s there.

Winslow, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, was acquired in the trade that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers back in February 2022. He played in 11 games, making 10 starts, at the tail end of the 2021-22 season. Injuries continued to limit Winslow in the following season, making just 29 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

Now, Winslow hopes to get back to strong health as he embarks on his ninth NBA season with his fourth team in as many years.