A former member of the Portland Trail Blazers is looking for his next NBA home, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Boston Celtics are waiving F/C Wenyen Gabriel, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Gabriel, 26, signed with the Celtics earlier this month hoping to capture one of the final roster spots for one of the NBA’s top title contenders. However, with other players on the roster that filled similar skillsets like Oshae Brissett and Lamar Stevens, Gabriel was unable to grab a spot on the team.

Gabriel played 68 games with the Lakers last season, averaging 5.5 points per game. He also appeared in 10 games during the team’s Western Conference Finals run, which ended in a sweep at the hands of the eventual NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Gabriel played for the Blazers in the 2019-2020 season and started two games in the Orlando COVID-19 bubble.

Now, he’ll look to catch on with another NBA team.