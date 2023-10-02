Portland Trail Blazers Media Day 2023: Entire Roster Shows Out

Portland Trail Blazers Media Day, 2023 is in the books. Just about the entire roster and executive staff showed up to field questions from reporters in the first days of the post-Damian Lillard era for the franchise.
We’ve highlighted and broken down some of the major interviews for you already. Those include:
Rookie Sensation Scoot Henderson
Shiny New Center Deandre Ayton
Returning Scorer Anfernee Simons
Stellar Sophomore Shaedon Sharpe
But those weren’t the only participants. Below are videos for other players and staff for you to peruse at your leisure.
Veteran Defensive Guard Matisse Thybulle
Plucky Forward Jabari Walker
Small Forward Stalwart Kevin Knox II
Brand New Draftee Rayan Rupert
The “Other” First Round Pick Kris Murray
Sleeper Trade Acquisition Toumani Camara
Team President Dewayne Hankins
Feel free to share any observations or gems from the interviews in the comment section!
