Portland Trail Blazers Media Day: Shaedon Sharpe Wants to Win

The Portland Trail Blazers held their annual Media Day interview sessions today. Most of the major figures from the roster and front office sat in front of microphones to take questions. Shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe was among them. The second-year player is expected to step into a more significant role this year in the absence of recently-traded guard Damian Lillard. Sharpe is also looking to make a leap from a relatively-raw rookie to a more veteran player.

You can see the entire interview in the video below:

Here are some highlights.

On new teammate Scoot Henderson:

He can really see the court. It’s crazy because I was playing against him five-on-five and the passes he was making, I was like, “How’d he see that? Because I’m here defending him and I’m not even seeing that.”

On lessons learned from his rookie season:

Really just the pace of the game and physicality. During the offseason I worked on ball handling, my pace, and even different reads.

On his role this season:

I think [Head Coach Chauncey Billups] wants me to step up...being the guy who can help the rookies out off and on the court, and just be a dog on the court and play the game I know how to play.

On his position and minutes:

It doesn’t really matter to me, for real. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help the team.

On how the team might be exciting this year: