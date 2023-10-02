 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ESPN Picks Up Damian Lillard’s Return Game in Portland

Blazers-Bucks in January will be nationally televised.

By Dave Deckard
Damian Lillard MIlwaukee Bucks Pep Rally Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN has added the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on January 31st, 2024 to its national broadcast schedule. The game will mark the first return of All-Star guard Damian Lillard to Portland after being traded to the Bucks this off-season. The game replaces the Denver Nuggets versus Oklahoma City Thunder game originally slotted for that evening on the four-letter network.

Sports Media Watch tweeted the news on X:

What’s the best guess as to the reaction in Moda Center when Dame takes the floor? I’m betting heavily on standing ovation with the over/under being two minutes. I’m taking the over too.

