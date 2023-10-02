ESPN Picks Up Damian Lillard’s Return Game in Portland

ESPN has added the Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on January 31st, 2024 to its national broadcast schedule. The game will mark the first return of All-Star guard Damian Lillard to Portland after being traded to the Bucks this off-season. The game replaces the Denver Nuggets versus Oklahoma City Thunder game originally slotted for that evening on the four-letter network.

Sports Media Watch tweeted the news on X:

Also in the NBA's announcement today, ESPN has (as expected) flexed Bucks-Blazers onto its schedule January 31, replacing Nuggets-Thunder. (Nobody tell Mike Malone.) — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) October 2, 2023

What’s the best guess as to the reaction in Moda Center when Dame takes the floor? I’m betting heavily on standing ovation with the over/under being two minutes. I’m taking the over too.