Portland Trail Blazers Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

For the first time since 2012, Damian Lillard will not be a part of the Portland Trail Blazers training camp roster. Portland is inviting plenty of young talent to participate in 2023 fall camp, though. Today they released the list of participants, which you can see here.
Deandre Ayton, 6’11 center. 5 years NBA experience
Ibou Badji (two-way contract), 7’1 center, 1 year
Malcolm Brogdon, 6’5 guard, 7 years
Moses Brown, 7’2 center, 4 years
John Butler, Jr. (two-way contract), 7’0 forward, 1 year
Toumani Camara, 6’8 guard, rookie
Antoine Davis, 6’1 guard, rookie
Jerami Grant, 6’8 forward, 8 years
Scoot Henderson, 6’3 guard, rookie
Kevin Knox, 6’7 forward, 5 years
Justin Minaya, 6’7 guard, 1 year
Skylar Mays (two-way contract), 6’4 guard, 3 years
Kris Murray, 6’8 forward, rookie
Duop Reath, 6’11 center, rookie
Rayan Rupert, 6’7 guard/forward, rookie
Shaedon Sharpe, 6’6 guard, 1 year
Anfernee Simons, 6’3 guard, 4 years
Malachi Smith, 6’4 guard, rookie
Matisse Thybulle, 6’5 guard, 4 years
Jabari Walker, 6’9 forward, 1 year
Robert Williams III, 6’9 center, 5 years
Age is one of the obvious characteristics of Portland’s new roster. Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon are the most experienced players at 8 and 7 years, respectively. The average NBA tenure across the 21-man list is just 2.4 years.
The Blazers are checking out a bunch of centers with height. They’re also bringing back a huge guard corps. Relatively few forwards populate this training camp list, however.
What else do you notice about the bunch? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.
