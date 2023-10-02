Portland Trail Blazers Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

For the first time since 2012, Damian Lillard will not be a part of the Portland Trail Blazers training camp roster. Portland is inviting plenty of young talent to participate in 2023 fall camp, though. Today they released the list of participants, which you can see here.

Deandre Ayton, 6’11 center. 5 years NBA experience

Ibou Badji (two-way contract), 7’1 center, 1 year

Malcolm Brogdon, 6’5 guard, 7 years

Moses Brown, 7’2 center, 4 years

John Butler, Jr. (two-way contract), 7’0 forward, 1 year

Toumani Camara, 6’8 guard, rookie

Antoine Davis, 6’1 guard, rookie

Jerami Grant, 6’8 forward, 8 years

Scoot Henderson, 6’3 guard, rookie

Kevin Knox, 6’7 forward, 5 years

Justin Minaya, 6’7 guard, 1 year

Skylar Mays (two-way contract), 6’4 guard, 3 years

Kris Murray, 6’8 forward, rookie

Duop Reath, 6’11 center, rookie

Rayan Rupert, 6’7 guard/forward, rookie

Shaedon Sharpe, 6’6 guard, 1 year

Anfernee Simons, 6’3 guard, 4 years

Malachi Smith, 6’4 guard, rookie

Matisse Thybulle, 6’5 guard, 4 years

Jabari Walker, 6’9 forward, 1 year

Robert Williams III, 6’9 center, 5 years

Age is one of the obvious characteristics of Portland’s new roster. Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon are the most experienced players at 8 and 7 years, respectively. The average NBA tenure across the 21-man list is just 2.4 years.

The Blazers are checking out a bunch of centers with height. They’re also bringing back a huge guard corps. Relatively few forwards populate this training camp list, however.

What else do you notice about the bunch? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.