Portland Trail Blazers Media Day Open Thread

Portland Trail Blazers Media Day, 2023 has begun. Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday have been traded. General Manager Joe Cronin will be explaining those moves and others, while Head Coach Chauncey Billups will talk about his new roster, and draftee Scoot Henderson gets his first exposure to the full NBA spotlight.

You can follow along on site all day as we bring you highlights and analysis from the interviews. You can also watch live through this link as the Trail Blazers stream all of the questions and answers. You can discuss anything you find interesting in the comment section!