Terry Stotts Steps Down from Milwaukee Bucks Assistant Position

Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts has stepped down from his new position as a Milwaukee Bucks assistant under rookie Head Coach Adrian Griffin. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN tweeted the news today:

Terry Stotts has stepped down as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Stotts returned to coaching after two years away to join Adrian Griffin’s new staff but has decided that he won’t continue in that role.

Wojnarowski did not indicate any reasoning for the move, but we can surmise that the Bucks acquiring long-time Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard in a huge off-season trade may have something to do with the decision. Stotts coached Lillard between 2012 and 2021, the first nine seasons of Lillard’s career. By all accounts, the two had a good relationship, as an article from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel underlines:

“It’s been pretty cool just having Terry around,” Lillard said on the eve of training camp. “Obviously sitting back and watching some of the offensive things we’ve put in, I’m like, ‘This is basically what I did for nine years.’ That definitely is going to make you feel a little bit more comfortable. But just being able to sit around and chop it up with him, spent a lot of time together, won a lot of games together I know him really well and he knows me really well so coming into this situation, like I said before, after all this time, adding somebody like him, who’s been such a major part of my career, be here, it really helps.

That history and the close dynamic between coach and player might have overshadowed the much newer association of Lillard and Griffin. Having Stotts on staff would have created an odd dynamic for Milwaukee’s new star and his far less experienced head man. The disparity in experience in their respective positions—seven-time All-Star versus first-time coach—shades the power dynamic already. Having Stotts in the locker room might have felt like a newly-married couple, needing to forge their own relationship, living with an ex-spouse in the same house. With enough boundaries, the situation could be compensated for. At what point is the juice not worth the squeeze, though?

The Blazers let Stotts go at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. He amassed a 402-318 record with the Blazers over nine seasons, leading his team to the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

Stotts has twice served on the Milwaukee staff, between 1998 and 2003 as an assistant, as their head coach between 2005 and 2007. Reports indicate that he intends to continue coaching.