Former Blazers Exec Neil Olshey Joins Philadelphia 76ers

Former Portland Trail Blazers President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey has joined the Philadelphia 76ers as a consultant.

Neil Olshey — former President of Basketball Operations for the Portland Trailblazers and General Manager of the Clippers — has been hired as a consultant to the Sixers’ basketball operations staff, a team spokesperson told PHLY. His term as a consultant is open-ended, and he will report to Sixers president Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand during his time with the team.

“I am grateful to Daryl and Elton for this opportunity to consult for a storied franchise like the 76ers,” Olshey said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to support a strong front office and contribute to the overall success of the team in any way I can.”

Olshey first joined the team in early June of this year, consulting with Philadelphia through the draft and free agency periods. He is expected to continue operating out of the Pacific Northwest. With his background in talent evaluation, Olshey will provide scouting for the Sixers that will be focused on the college level, though that could evolve over time or change based on team needs.