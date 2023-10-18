Predict the Trail Blazers’ Win Total for 2023-24

The Portland Trail Blazers enter the 2023-24 season with a brand new star point guard, a highly-touted center, a hyper-athletic roster, and almost no expectations for success. Over the summer, they acquired Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton, adding to their core trio of Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Shaedon Sharpe. In the turnover, they lost perennial All-Star Damian Lillard and long-time pivot Jusuf Nurkic.

The new rotation is younger, designed to build towards the future. Most pundits thing the present will be bleak, sending Portland back to the NBA Lottery for the third year in a row. Plenty of Portland fans think their team has a chance right here, right now though.

This is your opportunity to put a win prediction on record before the season starts. You’ve seen four games of preseason action, during which most of the new players were featured one way or another. You have a pretty good idea what the starting lineup will look like, plus the top of the bench rotation.

Do you think the Blazers are built well enough—or will trade well enough—to surprise people this season? Or do you think they belong where most prognosticators put them, near the bottom of the league.

Here are the three questions we want you answer in the comments below:

1. DraftKings has Portland’s over/under at 28.5 wins. Which side do you think they’ll fall on?

2. What’s your exact prediction for win total?

3. Where do you think that’ll put the Blazers in the conference standings? Do you think they have a chance to be a play-in tournament team? Or playoffs, even?

Share your predictions in the comments below! We’ll close this post by next Tuesday, so get your numbers in while you can!