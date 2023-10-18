Chauncey Billups Vows to Be the Coach Scoot Henderson Needs

Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups understands what it’s like to be a young player carrying high expectations into the NBA. According to an article by Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Billups is promising to pass that knowledge on to Portland Trail Blazers draftee Scoot Henderson as the third-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft enters the league this year.

Spears quotes Billups on his early relationship with Henderson:

“One of the main things I told him was, ‘I’m going to be for you what I needed at this age,’ ” Billups told Andscape. “I needed somebody that knew what I should be doing. I needed somebody that could help me learn the game. I didn’t have that. Somebody that was going to be patient with me, knowing that there’s going to be some nasty, ugly games. Someone that was going to be patient, that understood it. I didn’t have that. “I told him, ‘I’m going to be what I needed as the third pick in the draft at 20 years old. I’m going to be that guy for you.’ I promised him that. And that’s exactly what I’m going to be the whole time. I’m always going to be consistent.”

Billups was drafted third overall in the 1997 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. He had a spotty rookie year under their head coach, Rick Pitino. The Celtics traded Billups that season to the Toronto Raptors. Billups would continue onward to a 17-year NBA career including five All-Star nominations and one World Championship, earned with the Detroit Pistons in 2004.

Spears also tabbed Billups reflecting on his own support system as a rookie:

“I didn’t have any of that, man. I had a lot of pressure. We were needing to win. I had a coach that had no patience. Great coach, but no patience, which is something that is necessary to have for rookies, especially that position. I didn’t have a coach that was a good NBA point guard [as a player], an assistant coach that was a good NBA point guard. Pooh was [Henderson’s] teammate last year with the G League. That his comfort blanket. “I didn’t have all these things to make me comfortable. If I did, maybe my career would have been a ton different.”

The article also details Henderson’s reaction to his coaching staff and his reflection on his head coach’s career journey.