Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker is hoping to take a leap in his second season.

Walker, the No. 57 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, carved out a role for himself with the Blazers last season, averaging 3.9 points per game in his rookie year.

As one of the returning players from last year’s team, Walker has a chance to build on what he started in his rookie season and get even better.

“I feel like there’s some improvement areas,” Walker said. “But I improved on a lot as well from last year. There’s always going to be areas to improve but I have to acknowledge the good and I think I’m becoming more consistent and feeling into my role ... I’m happy with it and I’m ready to get to the real thing.”

Given the incredible amount of roster turnover for the past year, Walker is surprisingly the second-longest tenured Blazer on the roster, tied with fellow rookie classmate Shaedon Sharpe. Only Anfernee Simons remains from the 2021-22 season. Perhaps his familiarity with coach Chauncey Billups will help Walker’s chances of cracking minutes in the frontcourt rotation.

The team very clearly likes Walker’s progress through his year-plus with the Blazers, and this season is bound for him to only continue along that trajectory.

Walker and the Blazers begin the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 25 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.