Blazers Among Worst in NBA League Pass Rankings

The Portland Trail Blazers bring a lot of excitement to the pacific northwest and their regional fans, but does the team’s upside attract NBA fans outside the area?

ESPN’s Zach Lowe curated his annual “League Pass Rankings” in terms of watchability and the Blazers came in at No. 27.

The trio of Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons will get every chance to show they can play together. With those three, Portland’s offense will be a show. Henderson should have Portland flying. Sharpe could probably dunk in-game on a 12-foot rim. With ball handlers around him, Sharpe can focus on the edges: cutting, defense, open 3s, keeping the machine moving on catch-and-go drives. Simons is a buttery scorer with textbook shooting form and a gorgeous arching floater he can launch from almost any angle.

While Henderson, Sharpe and Simons could be a machine on the offensive end, the threesome could have a rough time on defense.

That trio will bleed points on defense. They’re young. The hope is to maybe glimpse a roadmap for how they might survive together — even if Simons is ultimately a sixth man, or trade bait. Henderson is stout enough for Chauncey Billups to play with matchups (Simons is 24. If he’s to become passable on defense, the time is now.)

The Blazers season begins on Wednesday, Oct. 25 when they face the Los Angeles Clippers. The game can be watched out-of-market on NBA League Pass.