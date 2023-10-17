Blazer’s Edge Radio: NBA Season Preview

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys will preview the upcoming NBA season for the league at large, complete with their playoff—and play-in—picks. The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns enter the year as the title favorites after an aggressive offseason from the three teams, while the Denver Nuggets will look to defend their title.

The guys will also give their thoughts on the Trail Blazers’ preseason efforts, including their initial thoughts on the new players to Portland’s talented but youthful roster.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!