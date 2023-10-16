Suns Run Roughshod Over Trail Blazers in Preseason Closer

The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t have a shadow of a ghost of a chance in their final preseason game of 2023. The Phoenix Suns started their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. The Blazers sat all of their veterans, including Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Matisse Thybulle, and Malcolm Brogdon. The average experience of Portland’s starters hovered somewhere between 0 and 1 years. Even without center Jusuf Nurkic in uniform, the Suns’ lineup eclipsed them by approximately infinity. That made the 117-106 final score a complete non-surprise.

Despite that, the game showed off some of the strengths, and several potential weaknesses, of Portland’s lineup. Among them...

Getting Outrun

Of all the permutations of all the basketball scheming in the universe, the one thing the Blazers absolutely cannot cope with is being beat down the court. Portland’s entire game plan revolves around outrunning the opponent. You may remember oaths of tempo-pushing in preseason interviews. Failing that, simply review the overwhelming athleticism and jump-potential of the roster.

The Suns started the game on the run and never looked back. Phoenix led 8-3 off of a couple breaks, then continued through much of the half. The Blazers eventually evened the fast break points stat outright, but the Suns’ quick offense proved all but unstoppable.

Turnovers

Portland’s cause was not helped by the cruise-ship-worthy buffet of turnovers they served up...an incredible 17 in the first half alone, on their way to 24 total. Pace was a factor; going fast often leads to mistakes. But the full-on inexperience of the squad—both overall and with each other—was on full display. The initial “ouch” eventually led to hands thrown in the air and laughter.

This will not be an isolated occurrence. TO’s are one of the huge pain points inherent in Portland’s roster construction. Odds are opponents will be salivating.

To their credit, the Blazers did force 17 steals. But you can’t capitalize when you give away as many as you get and more.

No Close-Outs

Portland’s cobbled-together lineup did feature plenty of quick, agile players. That made their consistent failure to close out on Phoenix shooters at the arc a complete mystery. We’re not talking Nurkic and Enes Kanter trying to lumber out of the lane anymore. The Blazers have change-of-direction guards, plus a bunch of forwards and centers trying to prove themselves worthy of playing time. You’d think at least some of these guys would be interested in stopping the opponent from taking the most statistically-friendly shot in the game. Np such luck. Phoenix pushed 40% from the arc in the first half. They finished at a much more mediocre 34.6% for the game, but that was due to personnel as much as Portland’s defensive adjustments.

Threeless

The Blazers shot about as well as expected from distance tonight, which is not well at all. They finished the game 7-37, good for 18.9%, beyond the arc.

Tricky Scoot

Scoot Henderson wasn’t Point Guarding at his best tonight. He was responsible for 5 turnovers against 5 assists and his defense was as suspect as anybody’s. He shot only 3-11 from the field. Despite that, his raw multi-directional ability with the ball is just astonishing to see. How he can appear to be charging one way, then head in nearly the opposite direction without seeming to lose speed, defies several laws of physics. Scoot is going to be incredible with enough reps and rhythm.

Sharpe Shooting

Shaedon Sharpe looked just as lost on defense as his teammates but he did get a few quick-opportunity shots on offense. He shot 9-18, 50% from the field and dished 4 assists. He was poised—almost efficient—out there compared to his norm last year.

A Couple Standouts

This game was designed to feature Portland’s second- and third-unit players. Three stood out particularly to the positive. Jabari Walker only played 16 minutes, but he shot 5-7 from the floor with 9 rebounds. And you can add me to the analysts intrigued by Toumani Camara. His stat line was minuscule, marred by 5 personal fouls collected in 13 minutes, but Camara is long, an eager defender, and he can’t be ignored when he gets to his spot on that end of the floor.

If you like pure offense, Skylar Mays shot 5-7, 2-3 beyond the arc for 18 points and 5 assists in 21 minutes.

Up Next

Boxscore

Portland’s preseason is mercifully over now. The next time we see them, they will be facing the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, October 25th at 7:30 PM, Pacific.