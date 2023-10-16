Former Blazers Assistant Coach Nate Tibbetts Hired by Phoenix Mercury

Former Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Nate Tibbetts is finalizing a deal which would make him the head coach of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of the Phoenix Mercury. Tibbetts — who’s also been an assistant with Portland and Cleveland — will become the highest paid coach in WNBA history.

His contract, which has yet to see the full details announced, is set to make Tibbetts the highest paid coach in WNBA history.

The hiring comes after the Mercury fired their previous head coach, Vanessa Nygaard, after a 2-10 start to the season. Nikki Blue served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Tibbetts began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2011-12 season before joining Portland as an assistant before the 2013-14 season. He was on Portland’s staff through the 2020-21 season before he joined the Orlando Magic as an assistant coach.